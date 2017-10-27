TV Icon, Funmi Iyanda, launches Season 2 of #AskFunmi Series

Oya Media UK, on Friday, announced the launch of the Season 2 of #AskFunmi Series by TV Icon, Funmi Iyanda.

The Season 2 will debut on Tuesday, 31st October 2017.

Funmi Iyanda established a precedent of truth and openness in the thoughts and views of her guests in the first season of Ask Funmi.

In season 2 she invites a new set of guests onto her couch, delving deeper into their lives, uncovering their views on work, society, and life, and revealing things that have never been shared, which makes for entertaining and thought-provoking watching. She also offers her unusual perspective on some big issues.

Highlights of season 1 included the viral Yoruba Demons deconstruction video and interviews with economist and writer Feyi Fawehinmi, YouTube star and beauty guru John Maclean as well as comedian and Fitness expert Wale Gates.

Season 2 guests include Game of Throne Star Ellie Kendrick, Nigeria’s fastest man and Olympian Seye Ogunlewe, Satirist, Author and Crime Novelist Leye Adenle, popular Sex Historian Kate Lister and many more.

In her word words, Funmi promised that “The Second Season will feature “forward thinking” which is part possibly Funmi code for stirring the hornet’s nest.

