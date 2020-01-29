Ex-Punch ED, Azubuike Ishiekwene, others docked over alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned retired, the Executive Director, Publications, Punch, Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, before an Ikeja special offences court, Lagos over alleged forgery of document and intent to defraud to the tune of N350,000,000.00

Azubuike was charged alongside Olalekun Abdul, Adeyinka Adewale (absent) and Morakinyo Bolanle (now at large).

The defendants were alleged to have committed offences bordering on conspiracy to forge, forgery, using false document and falsification of account books which are contrary to section 411, 365, 366 and 335 (2) of the criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015 and also obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1(1),(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No.14 of 2006

The EFCC prosecutor, Joy Amahian told the court that the defendants used a false document titled “Board Resolution of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solution Limited” dated 27th day of September 2010 to open an account with Keystone Bank PLC, formerly known as Bank PHB as genuine.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendants had the intent to defraud and obtained a credit facility for Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solution in the sum of N350,000,000.00 by false pretence from Wema Bank by falsely representing to them that the “Board Resolution of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solution” dated 14th December 2010 is genuine which representation which they knew to be false.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Prosecuting counsel, Amahian said that the court in view of the plea of the defendants be remanded in correctional centre. Also, she drew the attention of the court to the absence of Adewale, urging proper actions to apprehend the runaway defendant should be taken by the commission.

However, the defence counsel to Olalekun Abdul and Adeyinka Adewale, Mr. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) requested that Abdul be granted bail by the court. He further stated, that the third defendant, Adewale was not on the run as asserted by the EFCC but was rather, out of the country.

“The first defendant (Abdul) has been on administrative bail of the EFCC since 2018 and anytime he was invited to their office he never failed to honour their invitation,” Counsel stated.

“The interest at this stage is to ensure that the defendant comes for trial. We plead that he drops his international passport and if we can have a trial date for Friday, we will bring him to court. I undertake to also bring Adewale to court.”

Mr Muiz Banire (SAN) the defence counsel to Azubuike Ishiekwene, asked the court to grant the former executive director bail because the correctional facilities were congested.

“The maximum capacity of the prison is 800, as at today it is 3,000,” Banire said.

Acceding to the requests of the SAN, Justice Mojisola Dada granted bail to the defendants present in court

“Due to the personal plea of the defence counsel on their attendance in court, and the forfeiture of their international passports temporary, bail has been granted therein for the hearing of the bail application,” Dada said.

The case was adjourned to January 31 for the continuation of trial.