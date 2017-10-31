2019: Don’t discuss Buhari’s second term with me – Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday told journalists not to discuss the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term with him.

Tinubu was speaking to State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the president inside the new Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

When asked whether he agreed with different groups and individuals calling on Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, Tinubu simply responded: “Don’t discuss that one with me.”

The former governor of Lagos State, however, said the APC-led government was on course.

Before Buhari’s meeting with Tinubu, the president had earlier met with the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Dogara Yakubu.

The two separate meetings between the President and his visitors took place at the new Banquet hall.

