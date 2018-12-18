2019 election: Tinubu wants three million votes for Buhari in Lagos

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday urged party members in Lagos State to deliver three million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Tinubu, who said APC must maintain strong outing in the state, told party members to also vote overwhelmingly for the party’s governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly candidates.

He spoke during a meeting with all APC stakeholders, including Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the party secretariat in Lagos.

He urged Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party in all elections.

He said, “We are still waiting for the official list of candidates from the Independent National Electoral Commission; that is why we have not inaugurated the campaigns.

“What is important at this moment is where Nigeria is going. Here in Lagos, we must maintain a strong outing for the APC.

“We must differentiate between developmental economy and container economy. We must educate our people that we will not accept to get Nigeria corrupt again.

“We suffered 16 years of their failures and empty promises. We in Lagos survived them and we made progress. We are today the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“They do not have the number. We have six million solid votes in Lagos. I challenge all of you, your target must be 50 per cent of those votes for APC- three million votes of the entire six million votes.

“You will do it for Buhari, Osinbajo, senators, governor, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates.”

Ambode had during his address promised to work for the success of the party and hand over to Sanwo-Olu as governor on May 29, 2019.

He said, “We are one party and one family. If this is so, we should proceed to make APC to continue to rule at the centre and Lagos State. So, our stakeholders and elders, I seek your solidarity and support for all our candidates.

“This is the way the campaign will go. On February 16, the whole of Lagos will vote for Buhari, while on March 2, we already know it is Sanwo-Olu/ Hamzat that will take over from me in good spirit.”