Youths of Ore Community, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have appealed to the state governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to intervene in the lingering regency crisis threatening peace in the town.

The stool of the Olore of Ore has remained vacant since August 2022, following the death of the monarch, Oba Adebayo Temikotan.

Since then, controversies have trailed efforts to appoint a regent.

Recently, the Olore-in-Council appealed to the state government to approve the process for installing a new Olore in line with due process.

Speaking with journalists in Akure on Thursday, a youth leader and grandson of the late monarch, Prince Adebayo Adeyemi, alleged that some individuals were frustrating the governor’s efforts to appoint a regent for the community.

Adeyemi stressed the need for the governor to investigate the activities of those opposing the appointment, warning that their actions could destabilise the town.

According to him, the absence of both a monarch and a regent has negatively affected the community.

He said, “Some individuals are perpetrating acts capable of plunging the Ore Kingdom into anarchy. Before unrest becomes the order of the day, I call on the governor to intervene swiftly to avert a crisis.

“In November 2020, the government appointed a regent for Ore through the Chieftaincy Affairs Commission in Akure. However, the same individuals went to court to stop the regent from parading himself, and since then, Ore has been without a regent or king.

“These individuals appear to benefit from the absence of traditional authority in the town.”

He further stated that the governor had recently directed stakeholders to nominate a new regent in line with the Chieftaincy Laws of Ondo State.

“Barely weeks ago, the governor approved the appointment of an Adele (regent) in the person of High Chief Adenika Benjamin, the Adaja of Ore Kingdom. Despite this gesture, the same individuals have again moved to restrain the new regent, just as they did previously,” he said.

Adeyemi urged the governor to act urgently to resolve the matter and prevent a breakdown of law and order in the community.