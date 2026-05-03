Ex- Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and his Kano State counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), as both leaders were seen receiving membership cards in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a Sunday footage from the event showing the registration process.

In the video, Kwankwaso was first presented with his membership card before Obi received his, indicating what appears to be their formal entry into the party.

The move comes amid ongoing political realignments among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Just hours earlier, both politicians held a closed-door meeting with leaders of the NDC at the Abuja residence of the party’s National Leader and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The meeting, which took place at Dickson’s residence in Guzape, is believed to be part of efforts to consolidate opposition forces and build a viable coalition ahead of the polls.

Obi and Kwankwaso arrived at about 5:18 p.m., drawing a crowd of supporters under the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, who chanted “O-K is okay” as the two leaders were ushered into the premises.

Kwankwaso appeared in a white babanriga paired with his signature red-and-white Kwankwasiyya cap, while Obi wore an all-black kaftan and matching cap.

The development followed remarks by Buba Galadima, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NMPP), who had disclosed at a stakeholders’ meeting that two prominent politicians would unveil a new political platform.