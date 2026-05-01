Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Friday announced the approval of 108 completed one-bedroom housing units to be allocated to civil servants in the state.

Diri made the announcement during the 2026 May Day celebration held at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He directed the Bayelsa State Housing and Property Development Authority and the Head of Service to work out the modalities for the allocation of the apartments located at the state’s housing estate in Okaka.

The governor also approved some of the requests presented by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, including the payment of promotion arrears and the immediate implementation of annual promotion steps for workers in line with civil service rules.

On another request, Diri said his administration had amended the law establishing the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, noting that it is now a wholly state-owned institution.

He added that he assented to the amended law on March 10, 2025.

Addressing concerns over workers in the state fire service who were reportedly not captured under the new minimum wage due to differences in salary structure, the governor directed the Head of Service and the Commissioner for Local Government to resolve the issue and ensure implementation.

Diri recalled that his administration approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in October 2024.

On transportation, he disclosed that the government would procure additional vehicles, including CNG buses, for the state transport company to improve mobility, adding that ongoing investments in power infrastructure, particularly the state’s independent power project, would support their operation.

While acknowledging the autonomy of local governments, he urged council chairmen to pay outstanding Christmas bonuses to local government workers.

He commended workers for their dedication and partnership with his administration, noting that their collaboration had contributed to key achievements in the state.

He said, “To our civil servants who keep the government running, teachers who mould the minds of future generations, health workers who safeguard lives, and security agencies who ensure peace and stability, your dedication and selfless service remain the bedrock of our progress.

“The strides we have made together testify to the strength of unity and the power of shared purpose between the government and workers in Bayelsa State. These achievements are not just government projects; they are the result of our collective effort.”

Earlier, the NLC and TUC, in a joint address delivered by the NLC Chairman, Comrade Barnabas Simon, commended the governor for prioritising workers’ welfare.

They also expressed appreciation for the progress recorded on the ongoing nine-storey civil servants’ secretariat project, noting that it would provide a more conducive working environment when completed.

The unions further lauded the administration for various infrastructure projects across the state and pledged their continued support for the government.