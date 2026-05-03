Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has confirmed his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing deepening internal crises and a hostile political environment.

Obi made the disclosure in a personal statement on Sunday, on his X platform, where he reflected on what he described as the “toxic” nature of Nigeria’s political space and the pressures faced by public figures.

He clarified that his decision was not due to any personal grievances with key leaders of the party, including its National Chairman, David Mark, or former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, whom he said he continued to respect.

According to him, his exit was driven by recurring internal conflicts and external pressures that he said were beginning to mirror the challenges he previously encountered in the Labour Party.

“The same Nigerian state and its agents that created unnecessary crises and hostility within the Labour Party that forced me to leave now appear to be finding their way into the ADC,” Obi said.

He pointed to persistent court cases, internal divisions, and an atmosphere of suspicion within the party, noting that such distractions were taking attention away from addressing national challenges.

Obi also lamented what he described as a culture where integrity, humility, and service are often misinterpreted as weakness, adding that individuals who strive to act in good faith are frequently subjected to criticism and misrepresentation.

“Even within spaces where one labours sincerely, one is sometimes treated like an outsider,” he said, noting that he and his team had often become targets of blame despite their contributions.

The former Anambra State governor stressed that his political ambition was not driven by a quest for power, but by a desire to see a more just and functional society.

“I am not desperate to be President, Vice President, or Senate President. I am desperate to see a society that works for all,” he said.

Despite his departure from the ADC, Obi reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s development, expressing hope that the country could still achieve leadership anchored on justice, compassion, and equal opportunity. “A new Nigeria is possible,” he stated.