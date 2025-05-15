The House of Representatives is considering legislation to compel Nigerians of voting age to vote for candidates of their choice on election day.

The proposed legislation jointly sponsored by Speaker Abass Tajudeen and Daniel Ago scaled the second reading stage, yesterday, during plenary.

The proposed legislation particularly seeks to amend the Electoral Act 2022.

Ago, who spoke on the general principle of the bill, argued that the initiative would address the persistent issue of voter apathy in the country.

Decrying appalling level of voter apathy, he maintained that balloting should be made a legal obligation rather than a personal choice.

He argued that the proposed legislation would boost civic engagement and voter participation, strengthen democracy, improve representation, foster greater political awareness and reduce vote buying.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who spoke in the same vein, argued that since citizenship comes with civic responsibilities, citing Australia, where voting is mandatory and failure to vote is considered a crime, resulting in more stable and inclusive governance.

“In Australia, it is an offence not to vote. There are even certain incentives citizens are denied if they fail to participate in elections,” Kalu explained.

Before the bill was referred to the House committee on Electoral Matters, some lawmakers kicked against the initiative on the basis that it was an exercise in futility.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to Make It Mandatory for All Nigerians of Majority Age to Vote in All National and State Elections and for Related Matters,” the proposed legislation seeks to introduce compulsory voting for eligible Nigerians.

After an exhaustive debate, the Speaker put the question to a voice vote. Though a section of the chamber shouted “nay” more loudly, Abbas ruled in favour of the “ayes.”

The bill was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative action.

