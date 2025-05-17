The Lagos State Police Command has dispelled rumours circulating on social media regarding a group of 89 men seen in the Ibeju-Lekki area, clarifying that the men are legitimate labourers hired for work at the Dangote Refinery.

In a stateKatsinament posted on X on Friday, Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the men were recruited from Katsina State by a contractor working with the refinery.

“Upon receiving reports on May 14, 2025, officers from the Command promptly deployed to the location to verify the situation,” Hundeyin said.

He confirmed that no incriminating items were found on the men during a thorough search, adding that they presented valid National Identification Numbers, which were verified by the authorities.

The contractor who recruited them also appeared before the police to authenticate their engagement as legitimate workers.

Also speaking on the matter, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, assured the public that there was no cause for alarm.

“The Command remains committed to upholding law and order across Lagos and will continue to respond swiftly to matters affecting public safety,” he said.