Family members of soldiers killed during recent battles against insurgents in the North-East have mourned the death of their loved ones, urging the government to put an end to the bloodbath in the region.

The relatives, in separate interviews, also called on the Federal Government to demonstrate genuine commitment to the fight against insurgency by providing adequate arms and ammunition, improving the welfare of military personnel, and caring for the families of fallen soldiers.

The families spoke after Monday’s attack on a military base in Marte, Borno State, which claimed the lives of five soldiers.

Boko Haram insurgents had invaded the Forward Operating Base in the early hours of that day, overpowering the soldiers on duty, looting weapons, and escaping with military vehicles.

Multiple military sources told Saturday PUNCH that some soldiers who witnessed the attack abandoned their posts and returned to their hometowns.

However, the Defence Headquarters said troops repelled the attack.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, in a statement on Friday, said, “Troops of the AFN in Marte came under attack on Monday, 12 May 2025, around 3am.

“However, the troops were able to repel the terrorists after a fierce gun battle, with a large number of terrorists neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds.”

There have been repeated attacks on military installations in Borno and Yobe states since the beginning of the year by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

The insurgents launched their first attack of the year on a Forward Operating Base in Sabon Gari, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, on January 4.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed that six soldiers were killed in the attack, while 34 terrorists were neutralised and 23 AK-47 rifles, along with over 200 rounds of ammunition, were recovered during a counteroffensive launched by the military.

No fewer than 20 soldiers, including a Commanding Officer, were also killed in an ISWAP attack on a military formation in Malam Fatori, Abadam LGA of Borno State, on January 25.

Similarly, three soldiers were reported killed in a Boko Haram attack in Isige Town, Gwoza LGA on February 15.

It was learnt that no fewer than four soldiers died in coordinated attacks on military bases in Wajiroko and Wulgo villages of Borno on March 25.

On May 4, ISWAP attacked Buni Gari in Yobe State, reportedly killing about 11 soldiers.

However, the Defence Headquarters has not released an official casualty figure for these attacks, except for the one on the Forward Operating Base in Sabon Gari, Damboa.

The distraught widow of a slain army sergeant in Benue State said she would never allow any of her relatives to join the military until the war against Boko Haram in the North-East was over.

The widow, who claimed the military had warned her and others against speaking to the press, said her husband died in Borno about three months ago during one of the attacks on military formations.

“Because of what my husband went through, I will not encourage anyone close to me to join the military again. The soldiers were facing terrorists without proper weapons and other necessities. They lacked decent shelter and food. Their salary is also poor. The government is wasting the lives of innocent people fighting the terrorists,” she said.

The widow also revealed that her husband often warned young people against joining the military whenever he visited home.

“My husband was a sergeant, and before his death, he always warned youths in our village not to join the military because of what they were going through,” she said.

The woman disclosed that the military had yet to pay any compensation to the family since her husband’s death.

The widow, who had three children with the slain soldier, said the family had been struggling to survive since his passing and called on the military to pay the entitlements of all soldiers who died in active service and compensate their families.

Similarly, a grieving Gombe indigene, Shamsudeen Abdullahi, whose brother, Kamaludeen Abdullahi, died on May 7, 2025, in battle, lamented that their family was in disarray.

He said 30-year-old Kamaludeen, an indigene of Yalmatu-Deba in Gombe State, was killed by Boko Haram in Gwoza, Borno State.

“Life has been tough without our brother. He got married last year, and his wife is currently pregnant. He was very supportive to family members; our mother received N20,000 monthly from his salary, and some others got N10,000, N5,000,” Shamsudeen said.

He noted that the late soldier had applied for reposting out of Borno before he was killed.

“About three months ago, he wrote a letter requesting a repost, but it wasn’t approved. A week later, an army captain died at Izage, and my brother was deployed to replace him. He, too, is gone now,” he said.

He urged the government and security agencies to end insurgency as soon as possible.

Also, widows of slain military personnel condemned what they described as neglect and ill-treatment by the government following the deaths of their husbands on the battlefield.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, the Coordinator of the Military Widows’ Association in the state, Asma’u Noma, lamented that a substantial number of military widows were going through hardship with no support from the authorities.

According to her, about 30 per cent of widows, whose husbands paid the supreme price, have yet to access their life insurance or death benefits.

“A lot of them are wallowing in poverty and hunger,” she said.

Asma’u appealed to the Federal Government and military high command to come to their aid.

The coordinator added that some of the widows regretted marrying soldiers due to poor welfare and premature deaths.

“Some of them regret marrying soldiers because of the ill-treatment they have received after their husbands’ untimely deaths. If the government continues to turn a blind eye to the plight of military widows, no parent will allow their son to join the army,” she said.

Also, the widow of a military officer, Malama Abdullahi, who lost her husband in Maiduguri during an attack by Boko Haram, decried the failure of the military authorities to support the families of slain soldiers.

She told our correspondent that life had been hellish since her husband died.

The widow, who has four children and currently lives with her relatives in the Karkasara area of Tarauni LGA in Kano State, stressed the need for the military to design a comprehensive welfare package for the families of fallen soldiers.

“The condition of most families of deceased soldiers, especially those with lower ranks, is very poor. They cannot feed properly, let alone pay their children’s school fees or settle medical bills.

“I wonder why families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country are not being looked after. If not for my relatives, we would have been sleeping on the streets,” she lamented.

The parent of a soldier, who spoke to one of our correspondents in Inisa, Osun State, likened sending soldiers to fight terrorists without proper arms to sacrificing them.

A woman, Aisha Suleiman, whose son is stationed in Yobe State, said she’s scared for his life.

“I’m scared for my son’s life every day. The killings are too much and worrisome,” she stated.

Suleiman, who spoke in Dutse, Jigawa State, urged the government to protect soldiers by equipping them with the necessary weapons to defeat the insurgents.

She added, “We want our children to be protected, not sacrificed for nothing. I wish the government would do more to protect our children and support their families. We didn’t expect that they would join the military and die for nothing.”

Similarly, the father of a serving soldier in Borno, who asked not to be named, criticised the government for not deploying enough weapons against the terrorists.

He lamented that deploying soldiers daily to fight insurgents would be futile if the military continued to ignore the need for proper arms and support.

“From what we read, these terrorists are better armed than our soldiers. They have been attacking our children repeatedly, and the government seems overwhelmed. We cannot continue like this; the government must put an end to these attacks. We want more action from the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, former military personnel have identified technological gaps and logistics challenges as factors aiding the increasing attacks on military formations by insurgents.

Speaking in Bauchi, Brigadier General Yusuf Ladan (retd.) noted that the escalating attacks were a national concern, urging military authorities to improve their strategies and utilise technology more effectively.

“We are living in a world of high-tech warfare. You don’t always know where the enemy is coming from. So, technology is compounding the security challenges, and the military must enhance its technological capabilities in all engagements.

“There are also widespread allegations that some terror groups are being supported by foreign power blocs. If that is true, then they are likely well-equipped with modern technology,” he said.

The former military personnel also pointed out that troops might be grappling with logistics issues, calling on the government to improve their welfare.

He noted that the frequency of attacks should naturally put troops on constant alert.

“By now, the troops should be on their toes. They must always be the first to strike — take the war to the enemy,” Ladan added.

Also speaking, a retired colonel of the Nigerian Army, who requested anonymity, disclosed in Dutse, Jigawa State, that the government must boost the morale of troops by improving their welfare and providing them with adequate support and equipment.

“The government must take concrete steps to address the concerns of soldiers and their families. This includes tackling corruption, improving welfare, and ensuring adequate support for both serving personnel and bereaved families.

“Without these reforms, the future of the military looks bleak, and the nation’s security hangs in the balance.

“It’s essential to listen to the voices of those soldiers working at the frontlines and work towards building a more sustainable and equitable system. The time for decisive action is now,” he said. – Punch.