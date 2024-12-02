Members of various support groups of the Obidient Movement in Delta State reconvened in Asaba, the state capital, over the weekend to strategize on ousting the All Progressives Congress (APC) from governance in the 2027 general elections.

The movement expressed discontent with the APC-led federal government, accusing it of confusion, lack of vision, and mediocrity, and lamenting that it had subjected the country to untold hardship.

Speaking virtually at the Obidient Movement Conference themed “Reawakening and Harmonizing Obidient Movement for a New Nigeria,” Prof. Pat Utomi emphasized the importance of good governance and progressive administration.

In his keynote address, renowned scholar Prof. Chris Nwaokobia underscored the urgency of preparing for 2027. He stated, “The time is ripe to begin networking and creating a stronger movement than what we had in 2023 because the federal government is a monstrous failure.

“Hunger has become a common denominator; anger is on the streets. They have failed in just about everything. They don’t know what to do with the economy; the system is absolutely rudderless. Leadership has lost direction, and they are confused.

“If a new Nigeria is possible and the current era is a monstrous failure, the message of the movement will resonate even more.”

Earlier, Delta Obidient Elders Council Chairman, Chief Chris Biose, expressed concern over Nigeria’s underperformance.

“Nigeria has a vibrant population of over 200 million people with vast uncultivated agricultural land, yet citizens are dying of hunger, unable to feed themselves, and access basic standard facilities,” he said. “It is safe to say Nigeria is underperforming its potentials. It is a contradiction.”

Biose criticized leaders for failing the nation and commended Obidient youths across the country for their political self-mobilization during the 2023 presidential election, which he described as a significant effort to challenge entrenched political parties.

“It is time to prepare to re-enact the magic of February 25, 2023, with greater intensity and finality,” Biose urged. “The electorate that supported Mr. Peter Obi are still here, disappointed but still desirous of good governance. How do we reenlist them in the struggle for a New Nigeria?”

He further outlined a vision for a self-reliant nation focused on production rather than consumption, where resources are utilized for the benefit of the masses rather than a corrupt elite.

“Nigerian citizens deserve a prosperous and egalitarian nation-state,” he said.

“To achieve the objective of a New and Better Nigeria, Obidients must arm themselves with a clear vision, workable plans, well-articulated targets, knowledge, skills, courage, persistence, and personal discipline.

“No doubt, Obidients have taken upon themselves the historic duty of building a new Nigeria.”