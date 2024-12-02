Nollywood actress and former beauty queen Princess Chineke has made a groundbreaking career shift by joining the United States Army.

Chineke, who previously represented her state in the prestigious Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant and modeled in numerous commercials, billboards, and fashion shows, has officially taken the oath to serve in the U.S. military.

The announcement has surprised some of her fans, who fondly remember her for her captivating performances in Nollywood.

She also once held the title of Miss UNIBEN, a reflection of her early achievements during her university days.

Explaining her decision, Chineke shared her deep sense of duty and gratitude toward her adopted country.

“I’m an American Soldier, I am a member of a team. We are the Army and proud of our name. We are the Army and proudly proclaim. I answered the call of service to my country, to serve the people of the United States. This I will defend. So help me God,” she wrote in a heartfelt statement.

Princess Chineke concluded her message with a note of faith and patriotism: “God bless America. What God cannot do does not exist.”