Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing the Edo North senatorial district, has expressed strong support for the financial autonomy of local governments in Nigeria.

Oshiomhole’s comments came in response to the July 11, 2024, Supreme Court ruling that upheld the financial autonomy of local governments.

Speaking at a forum on local government autonomy organized by the House of Representatives on Monday, the former Governor of Edo State emphasized the importance of character in governance and accountability.

He highlighted the significant responsibilities of local government chairmen, given their proximity to the people, and advised them to allocate resources wisely for essential infrastructure such as roads, hospitals, and other public services.

On a lighter note, Oshiomhole remarked, “It’s better to have 774 local government chairmen who are thieves than one big thief,” adding that with this every local government in Nigeria will produce one or two billionaires, rather than having just one billionaire in the state.