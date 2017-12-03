21.8% North-East residents HIV positive – NBS …as 16,000 die from HIV complications in Borno

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that at least 21.8 percent of persons in the Northeast have been tested for HIV in the last 12 months and the result made known.

Chioma Ikemakholam, a statistician with the NBS made the disclosure Friday at a one-day meeting on the dissemination of the 2016/17 MICs report of the Northeast by the National Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with UNICEF, held at the Chartwell Hotel and Suites in Bauchi.

The statistician disclosed that the 2017/17 MICs survey by the NBS was the fifth round in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, as part of the global MICs programme.

The survey, according to her, further indicates that more than 75.6 percent persons in the northeast region have comprehensive knowledge of HIV, with women recording 28.5 and men recording 47.1 respectively.

“More males have comprehensive knowledge of HIV than females in Nigeria with a record of 35 percent for men and 29 percent for women.

In the last 12 months, same proportion, that is 15 person of males and females have been tested for HIV and know their status”, Chioma said.

“The knowledge about HIV is higher in South-South than other zones in Nigeria.

Percentage of those who know about AIDs in the Northeast is 77.6 percent, for Southeast is 92.6 percent, South South is 92.6 percent while South West is 93.3 percent”, she added.

While speaking, the Zonal Coordinator of the National Bureau of Statistics Northeast zone, Musa Mohammed, pointed out that the Multiple Indicator Survey, MICs, was an international Household survey programme developed by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF)

which is designed to collect statistically sound and international comparable estimates of key indicators that are used to access the situation of children and women in the areas of health, education, child protection and HIV/AIDS.

Mohammed said it can be used as data collection tools to generate information for monitoring the progress towards national goals and global commitments which is aimed at promoting the welfare of children and women such as MDGs and SDGs.

Meanwhile, the Borno chapter of the Network of Persons Living With HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWAN), said on Saturday that at least 16, 000 members of the organisation died in the last three years in the state.

NEPWAN Chairman in the state, Hassan Mustapha, told journalists in Maiduguri that the victims died due to the activities of Boko Haram, which made it difficult for patients to access Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) and other support services.

Mustapha stated this during an activity marking the 2017 World AIDS Day.

He said more than 27, 000 persons were registered for ART between 2011 and 2014, in various designated centres in the state, adding that the number dropped to 11, 303 in 2017.

He said the deaths were due to lack of access to treatment, non- compliance to the use of drugs and poor economic status of the persons living with the virus.

Mustapha disclosed that the association confirmed the death of its members through visitation and phone calls to their families, noting that most of the deaths were not recorded at the ART centres.

He added that the reduction in the number of persons on ART was a clear indication that the persons were either dead or missing.

Mustapha maintained that the deaths were due to lack of access to ARV drugs in the communities affected by insurgency.

“Most of the ART centres were closed down due to Boko Haram insurgency, thereby making it difficult for our members to access treatment.

“HIV positive persons living in Damboa, Damasak, Monguno, Konduga, Malamfatori and other rural communities could no longer access treatment, as they could not afford transportation to travel to areas where services were available in Maiduguri and Biu.

“The situation was further compounded by the inability of the state government to pay its counterpart fund for the HIV/AIDS campaign programme in the last three years.

“Development partners could also not provide care and support services; economic strengthening support and other services to improve the health status of our members.

“It is clear that the virus is not curable but it could be controlled through effective management. Thousands of our members stopped visiting clinics and when we reach out to locate them we find out that they were either dead or missing,” he said.