Gov. Obiano sets up planning committee for Ekwueme’s burial

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has set up a 22-member committee for the burial of Nigeria’s first Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

According to the governor, the committee which is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, is constituted to complement the other set up by the Federal Government.

The inauguration of the committee took place on Friday and began with a minute’s silence in honour of the late elder statesman at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia.

Governor Oniano asked members of the committee to ensure that they plan a befitting burial for Dr Ekwueme.

He also directed them to work as a sub-committee to the one set up by the Federal Government and also chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

“This is a very important committee being set up to plan and, of course, give a befitting burial to our elder statesman that died, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekewueme,” the governor said.

“This committee is going to be a sub-committee to the Federal Government committee being chaired by the SGF. I have spoken with him and your plans here will inform the kinds of things they are going to do.

“I am delighted that the Federal Government is taking the burial very seriously but whatever it is, we must give Dr Ekwueme a very befitting burial,” he reiterated.

In his response, Professor Chukwulobelu said it was a great honour for the members to be found worthy to serve in the committee.

He also assured the governor that the committee would work hard to deliver on its mandate by planning a befitting burial for the elder statesman.

Members of the committee include wife of the governor, Mrs Ebele Obiano, as well as serving and former lawmakers at the National Assembly and State House of Assembly among others. – Channels.