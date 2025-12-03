Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has spoken publicly for the first time since the controversy involving him and his wife, Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, began trending online.

In a short message posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday — now deleted — the singer wrote, “Help me.”

This came just hours after his brother, Hyacinth Idibia, raised concern in an Instagram post in which he paired his message with lyrics from one of 2face’s songs.

Hyacinth wrote, “You’ve always been ahead, always been brilliant. Lyrics meant to inspire, but somehow it’s unfolding in real time… Painful reality. Allow us to save you. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows”

The development follows weeks of public drama between 2face and Osawaru.

Trouble reportedly started in the United Kingdom, where the couple had a heated exchange that allegedly attracted police intervention and led to the singer’s brief arrest.

The issue resurfaced during an Instagram Live session with broadcaster Daddy Freeze, where the pair were seen arguing openly on camera.

The incidents have fuelled speculation about a growing crisis in the marriage, with fans expressing concern over the singer’s well-being.