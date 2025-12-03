The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will end the physical (in-person) continuous voter registration exercise in the 17 local government areas of Yobe on December 10.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made this known in a statement in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He said the display of the preliminary register of voters for claims and objections would last for seven days, beginning from December 15 to December 21.

Abdullahi said the claims and objections would enable the registrants to correct errors on their biodata, including names, wards, and National Identification Numbers (NIN).

Abdullahi said the Commission set aside December 21 for handling complaints arising from the claims and objections.

The REC, however, said the second phase of the continuous in-person voter registration would begin on January 5, 2026.

He recalled that the continuous voter registration began on August 18 with online registration, one week before the commencement of the in-person registration on August 25.

Abdullahi noted that registration of voters and production of an accurate register were fundamental and critical requirements of the electoral system.

“They are also primary functions of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Section 10 of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) mandates the Commission to conduct the registration of voters on a continuous basis,” the REC said. – NAN.