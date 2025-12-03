Accord Party says it will be happy to have Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun into its fold to actualise his second-term ambition.

The Lagos State Chairman of the party, Mr Dele Oladeji, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, following Adeleke’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over lingering leadership crises.

NAN reports that Adeleke, who is seeking a second tenure in the 2026 off-cycle governorship election, is considering a more stable political platform ahead of the poll.

Oladeji said the Accord Party remained the most viable and organised platform for the Osun governor to pursue his re-election bid.

“We are waiting for his declaration. That is what we can say for now. We are waiting for when he will declare for Accord.

“In Accord, we are ready for him. Whenever he decides to step in, we are set to receive him,” Oladejo said.

He said Adeleke should consider joining Accord as it had no internal wrangling, godfather interference, or structural ambiguity.

“Accord is a very stable and sanitised political platform. We have no factions and no godfathers.

“Any candidate who joins us between now and 2027 is sure of a peaceful and dependable structure,” he added.

According to him, Accord is presently the best political platform for any serious politician seeking office

“If he decides to step in, we will be ready to work with him and ensure his success,” Oladeji said. – NAN.