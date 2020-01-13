30th anniversary: Home Science School students to ring bell at Stock Exchange

As part of programmes marking its 30th anniversary, Home Science Association Secondary School, Ajegunle-Alakuko, Lagos will be ringing the bell at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos.

According to Investopedia, the ringing of the opening bell refers to the moment a securities exchange opens for its normal daily trading session.

For HSASS, the bell will be rung on January 28, 2019 by the President of the school, Mrs. Anna A. Amodu.

The programme of event for the 30th anniversary released by a Vice Principal of the school and Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mrs. B. F Adepoju, revealed that the celebration commences on January 27, 2020 with a medical outreach and road walk.

Also on the same day, a friendly match will take place between HSASS and Christ the King College, Gbagada, Lagos.

On January 28, apart from the visit to the NSE, there will also be inter schools debate and Variety Day.

On January 29, the school will have a Thanksgiving Service, anniversary speech and luncheon.

Since it was established and started taking part in the examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council, its students have recorded 100 per cent success, available data showed.

Mr. John Kenny Olokose is the current Principal of the school.

He has brought several innovations to the running of the school, including a Career Day talk.

Last year, the Editor of The Nation, Niyi Adesina and prominent presenter, Doyin Kukoyi, were among those who tutored the students on how to chart their career path.