Harry and William deny ‘offensive’ bullying claims

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge have denied “false” claims in the Times that their relationship was damaged by bullying.

A statement on behalf of Princes Harry and William described the story’s “inflammatory language” as “offensive”.

The paper quoted a source saying the Sussexes felt they had been pushed out and “constantly bullied” by William.

A meeting of the brothers, the Queen and the Prince of Wales to discuss Harry and Meghan’s future has begun.

The couple want to step back as senior members of the Royal Family, while also becoming financially independent.

A statement on behalf of Harry and William said: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Claims of bullying have been strongly contested by other sources close to the Cambridges and Harry, the Times article reported.

In October, Harry responded to speculation about a rift between the brothers by saying the pair were “on different paths at the moment”but he loved William “dearly”. BBC