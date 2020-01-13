BREAKING: Buhari signs Finance Bill into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the finance bill into law.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Monday.

“I am pleased to announce that this morning I signed into law the Finance Bill, 2019,” he tweeted.

He said the Finance Bill would support the implementation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

He added, “This is the first time, since the return of democracy in 1999, that a Federal Budget is being accompanied by the passage of a Finance Bill specially designed to support its implementation, and to create a truly enabling environment for business and investment by the private sector.

“I thank the leadership and members of the Ninth National Assembly for the hard work and support that have gone into the passage of the landmark Deep Offshore and Inland Basin PSC Amendment Bill, and the Finance Bill; both vital to the successful implementation of the 2020 Budget.”