31 coronavirus patients go under radar in Gombe

Thirty-one people who tested positive for coronavirus in Gombe State are on the run, the state’s Taskforce on COVID-19 said on Wednesday.

According to the task force, the 31 people have refused to show up once they knew they were positive.

Chairman of the task force, Prof. Idris Mohammed, who spoke while giving update of Coronavirus in the State, said the 31 positive individuals who were yet to be identified and evacuated.

The 31 positive cases were among people intercepted at the state entry points, whose samples were taken for tests after being isolated.

However, by the time their results came out, which tested positive, they had found their ways back into their communities, refusing to be evacuated to the isolation centres.

Mohammed, however, appealed to them to cooperate with the task force team by submitting themselves willingly to curtail community transmission.

He said the task force would rather persuade the people to cooperate with them than to use force.

According to him, the public should understand that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and that it is advisable to start treatment as soon as it is detected.

The Task Force Chairman also said Gombe has discharged a total number of 91 persons from its isolation centres after testing negative twice.

According to him, the state only has 11 active cases on admission at its isolation centres. – NAN.