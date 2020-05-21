Gov. Wike relaxes lockdown in Port Harcourt, Obio-Akpor

Rivers State Government has suspended the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas for six days, with effect from Thursday, 21st May 2020.

Governor, Nyesom Wike stated this in a broadcast on Wednesday.

“Residents and visitors of these local government areas can, therefore, go out of their homes for their lawful businesses from tomorrow morning, that is, Thursday May 21 until 8.00 p.m., Tuesday 26th of May 2020, when the lockdown will be restored and maintained until further notice.

“It is important to emphasize that the relaxation only allows for free human and vehicular movements and the opening of limited businesses, such as banks, supermarkets, shopping malls and grocery shops.

“All land, sea and air exit and entry borders and routes into Rivers State shall remain closed.

“Similarly, all open markets, motor parks, hotels, bars, night clubs, in-service restaurants and barbers’ shops must remain shut.

“Religious gatherings of more than 50 persons remain prohibited.

“All public weddings, burials and other social gathering also remain prohibited.

“Private and commercial vehicles, including tricycles must continue to limit the number of passengers to two persons only.

“The wearing of face masks or coverings in public spaces, including commercial and private vehicles remains compulsory as contraveners would be arrested and summarily dealt with as the law demands,” he stated.

The Governor enjoined all residents to continue to maintain social distancing in every space, including vehicles, bank premises and shopping places as required by the subsisting regulations.

He warned that those who refuse to comply with these duly established orders and restrictions would be arrested and prosecuted, as usual, for deliberately endangering themselves and the lives of others in the face of this deadly virus.

Governor Wike reassured residents of the state that Government was determined more than ever to do everything to fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Rivers State.

“We therefore urge residents not to panic even with the increasing number of positive cases, which is only indicative of the expanded testing now taking place in the State.

“Before long, we will flatten the curve, gradually lift the restrictions, restore normalcy and open up the State fully for business.

“But until then, we will continue to ask for is your patience, cooperation and religious compliance with the established measures to curb the spread of this virus.

“And so, for those, who have nothing to do outside their homes, please stay at home and stay safe. Let us also try to ensure that we keep and protect the most vulnerable persons among us, especially the aged and those with serious underlying health conditions from this virus,” he said.

The Governor expressed appreciation to all those who are in the frontlines supporting the efforts of the State Government in several ways to mitigate the spread of this virus in our State.