In a move that strengthens its senior leadership team and solidifies its business transformation strategy, 9mobile has appointed trusted Human Resources advisor, Dorothy Tunde-Ajala as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

With over 20 years of HR experience, Dorothy is a seasoned leader known for her ability to drive business transformation through strategic HR initiatives.

Her appointment underscores 9mobile’s commitment to fostering an inclusive culture and advancing its people’s vision in alignment with the company’s values and strategic goals.

Dorothy brings a wealth of experience from various sectors, including Telecoms, Energy, and Business Services.

Prior to joining 9Mobile, she served as Chief Talent & Strategy Officer at Accelerate Leadership Ltd. and as an Associate Coach with Randstad RiseSmart, a global outplacement company; HR Director Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric; General Manager HR & Admin, Pan African International Group; Country Head, Human Resources, Siemens Nigeria; HR Manager/Business Partner, MTN Nigeria Communications, and Head of People Management at Restral Consulting.

Throughout her career, Dorothy has established herself as a trusted advisor to business leaders, providing valuable HR insights to create high-performance cultures.

She has led HR transformations, developed leadership pipelines, and implemented innovative HR strategies that have positively impacted organizational effectiveness.

“We are excited to welcome Dorothy to our leadership team,” said Obafemi Banigbe, CEO of 9mobile. “Her expertise will significantly enhance our commitment to excellence and employee engagement, crucial elements of our business transformation strategy. This strategic expansion of our leadership team began four months ago, with the appointment of a new CFO and CTIO. Together, we are poised to drive 9mobile’s growth and innovation, marking an exciting chapter in our journey.”

“We look forward to working with her as she drives our people-focused strategy forward. Her expertise will be crucial in achieving our key objectives, including, Enhancing Employee Engagement, well-being initiatives, professional development, performance management, and talent attraction and retention. Dorothy’s expertise will undoubtedly empower our team to reach new heights, driving business success and sustainable growth.”

“I am excited to join 9mobile at this transformative moment in the company’s journey,” Dorothy said.

“With a strong foundation already established, we are well-positioned for sustained growth and innovation. My focus will be on nurturing our most critical asset—our people—by aligning talent development with our strategic objectives, fostering a culture of collaboration, and maximizing our team’s potential. This is an inspiring time to be part of 9mobile, and I am confident in our collective ability to achieve great things for both our people and the business.”

Dorothy holds a B.Sc. in Sociology from the University of Lagos and is a Global Professional in Human Resources.

She is also a Certified John Maxwell Trainer, Speaker and Coach; a Certified Behavioural Analysis (DISC) Trainer, and a member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Nigeria.

She is also a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and an Associate of Leadership for Environment and Development (LEAD)).

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Dorothy will report directly to the CEO and play a pivotal role in aligning human capital strategies with the organization’s broader strategic goals.

Drawing on her deep expertise, she will focus on driving leadership development, enhancing organizational effectiveness, and fostering a culture of high performance that supports 9mobile’s long-term vision and growth objectives.