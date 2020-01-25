9th Assembly will always support Buhari’s govt, says Senate President

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that no amount of blackmail would discourage the present Assembly from working with the executive arm of government for the betterment of the people.

Lawan made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi.

Lawan, for the umpteenth time dismissed the insinuation that the ninth National Assembly was a rubber stamp Legislature.

He said that “the ninth National Assembly is a National Assembly that is focused, united, determined to make a positive difference in the lives of Nigerians.

“We are so terribly misunderstood that when we say that we are going to work with the Executive arm of government in a very harmonious and productive manner, some people, some out of misunderstanding, some out of mischief, say it’s a rubber stamp National Assembly.

“But let me say this: no amount of distractions or blackmail will stop us from being united in the National Assembly for the benefit of Nigerians who elected us and nothing will discourage us from working with the executive arm of government for the betterment of our country.

“As a legislature we know where our limits lie in terms of cooperation and in working with the executive arm of government.

“But we are going to give the President and his team every possible legislative support that they require to make this country better and greater.

“Where we feel that there is a breach of procedures and processes by the executive arm of government, we will insist that the right things are done.

“So it doesn’t mean that because we are peaceful and that we are cordial with the executive arm of government that we are rubber stamp but that is something that will not distract us.

“We have seen what a “rubber stamp” National Assembly could do. We have already passed so many important and critical legislations within the last six months and if that is what we can be achieved with that kind of understanding, so be it.”

The Senate President also expressed satisfaction about the prevailing cordiality among members of the National Assembly and sought the support and understanding of the people.