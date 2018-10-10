Abia guber: Alex Otti vows to defeat PDP in 2019

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for 2019, Alex Otti, has appealed to his co-contestants to join forces with him to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in 2019.

Otti, who spoke at the party’s secretariat while receiving his Certificate of Return from the National Chairman, Victor Oye, urged them to bury their grievances in the interest of the party’s growth.

He said: “I appeal to everyone who participated in this process to understand that it is the wish of God that happened. I welcome them and appeal to them to join us to ensure that we get to that place God has destined for us.

“Yes, it is not unexpected that when people go into a contest, and lose out there will be bitterness and hurt, but we must also realise that in a contest, only one person wins. And because one person has won does not mean others did not do well.

“Abia is blessed with resources, both human and material, but because of the prevalent environment in the last 20 years, people have not made judicious use of these.

“But I intend to bring the right environment for people to efficiently and effectively use the resources that they have. I intend to bring infrastructural development because if you go to Aba and most part of Umuahia today, everywhere looks like a refuse dump. But I don’t think it is too much for government to commit to cleaning the environment.”