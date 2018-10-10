FG unveils 1042-page achievement compendium at FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received 1042-pages achievement compendium from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The presentation was made by Mustapha just before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting settled down for the business of the day.

Mustapha disclosed that the compendium was a summary of policies and programmes implemented between 2015 and 2017 as approved by FEC.

He also recalled that ministries between 10th of January 2018 to 2nd of May, 2018 presented the status of all projects and programmes in their ministries to FEC.

According to him, the document will serve as first hand information to the President on projects and programmes implemented.

The document, he said, will also serve as reference point and lends credence to the fact that the administration has fulfilled its campaign promises.

Stressing that the document came one year after he assumed office as the SGF, he said that the document can be used to evaluate the administration.

“It is a valid and vivid proof of the giant strides by this administration.” he said

He said that the document will be circulated to all the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).