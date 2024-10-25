The Abia Indigenes Congress South Africa (AICSA), has honoured Mrs. Doris Ikeri-Solarin, President, Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), for her contributions to uplifting Nigerians in that country with its prestigious Abia Community Service Award.

The award was conferred on her at AICSA’s National Convention/Iri-Ji Abia in Pretoria on October 20, 2024, according to a statement by Comrade George Nwosu, Governor, Abia Welfare Union

“We are proud to announce that the President of Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), Mrs. Doris Ikeri-Solarin, was honored with the prestigious Abia Community Service Award at the National Convention/Iri-Ji Abia Pretoria on October 20, 2024.

“This award recognises her exceptional contributions to the Nigerian and Abia communities in South Africa and her unwavering commitment to uplifting our people.

“Her leadership continues to inspire many, and we remain committed to fostering strong collaborations with indigenous groups across South Africa,’’ the statement quoted Chief Chile Samuel Ikpo, the President-General of AICSA, as saying.

“We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor and look forward to furthering impactful partnerships that will strengthen our communities.’’

In her remarks after she was bestowed with the honour, a mirthful Ikeri-Solarin said: “ I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Abia community in South Africa.

“Indeed, I feel at home. I appreciate your open arms, the respect and love and the joy you have expressed, especially when I am in your midst.

“I am happy to be home and I promise to use every strength in me to represent us at all levels by the special grace of God,’’ the NUSA president said.