A High Court in Kano State has directed the Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to proceed with the conduct of local government elections scheduled for Saturday.

Justice Sanusi Ma’aji of the state high court gave the order in a matter filed by the state independent electoral commission against All Progressives Congress (APC) and 13 others on Friday.

According to Justice Ma’aji, KANSIEC is empowered by the provisions of the Constitution to conduct, supervise, and hold local government elections across the 44 LGAS.

He maintained that any attempt to truncate the process of conducting the poll amounts to nullity.

Justice Ma’aji also ordered the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, to provide protection of life and property during the conduct of the election slated for tomorrow.

Recall that Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano on Tuesday stopped the conduct of the council election, saying the state electoral commission was illegally constituted.