ABU lecturer, brother escape from kidnappers in Kaduna

Two Kaduna lecturers abducted six days ago by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly escaped from their captors.

They were abducted at Mahuta in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state six days ago.

The two kidnapped lecturers, Adamu Chonoko from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Umar Chonoko from the Kaduna Polytechnic, escaped on Sunday.

The two lecturers, who are siblings, hailed from Kebbi State.

Recalled that Dr. Adamu Chonoko was first to be kidnapped by the gunmen while Umar, who acted as the ransom bearer went to deliver the N2m and a new motorbike demanded by the abductors, was later kidnapped by the gunmen.

The abductors later demanded additional N5m before they could be set free.

However, on Sunday, the spokesman of the Kebbi Indigenes Association in Kaduna State, Garba Muhammad, broke the news of the escape of the kidnapped siblings

Garba, who is also the Garkuwan Wakikilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna, disclosed that after paying additional N3m to the initial N2m, the kidnappers made a fresh demand of N10m before the lecturers escaped.

According to him, the fresh N10m demand cannot be met, adding that with the assistance of security agency, the two lecturers escaped.

The spokesman said, “Yes, the two siblings, indigenes of Kebbi State, have escaped from their kidnappers and arrived the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna and were received by the Wakili around 11:51am today (Sunday). We thank Allah for their escape.

“Umar Chonoko went to deliver the N2m and a motorcycle ransom to secure his brother Adamu’s freedom, only for the abductors to hold him back and demanded another N5m ransom.

“N3million was delivered, making a total of N5m , but the abductors made another demand of N10m.

“Their demand could not be met. Just this morning, with the assistant of security agents, both of them escaped.

‘We thank the media, security agencies and all those who helped us in praying for their freedom.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the police in the state received with delight the news that the two brothers escaped from their kidnappers.

He said, “Yes, the two siblings, indigenes of Kebbi State, have escaped from their kidnappers and arrived at the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna and were received by the Wakili around 11:51am today (Sunday). We thank Allah for their escape.”