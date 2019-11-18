Bandits kill two in Katsina

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, struck early Sunday morning at Kofar Kudu community in the Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing two men.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the killing, saying security operatives had gone after the bandits.

Sources said the bandits, armed with AK 47 rifles, struck at the residence of a 50 year old man, Alhaji Sa’adu Da Bagalo, about 3 am and whisked him away.

The bandits reportedly killed Alhaji Bagalo and another 58-year-old resident, Bawale Inusa, in the process.

An unnamed police officer and two others were also said to have sustained injuries during the encounter.

The police spokesman said, “On 17/11/2019 at about 03:01 hours, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK47 rifles, shooting sporadically, attacked the residence of one Alhaji Sa’adu Dan Bagalo, m, aged 50 years of Kofar Kudu, Kaita Local Government area of Katsina State and abducted him. Police patrol team attached to Kaita Division responded to the scene and gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the bush.

“As the chase got closer and the hoodlums could no longer sustain the tempo, they killed the victim and one Bawale Inusa, male, aged 58 years of the same address and escaped through the bush path.”