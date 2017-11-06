Access Bank GMD, Wigwe, emerges West African Business Leader

November 6, 2017 0

The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of  Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe has been recognised as ‘West African Business Leader of the Year 2017’ by the All Africa Business Leader Awards (AABLA), in partnership with CNBC Africa.

The announcement was made at the annual AABLA regional dinner, held weekend at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos and attended by industry executives from around West Africa.

The annual AABLA award sets to honour business excellence and leaders who have made considerable impact on their industry and the community.

Receiving the award, Herbert Wigwe, said, I have ever come across and extremely humbled to be the recipient of such a prestigious award.”

