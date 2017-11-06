Agbo, 16 other PDP candidates sweep Enugu LG polls

The immediate past Transition Chairman of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area, Hon. Malachy Agbo and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the seventeen local governments of Enugu State have won the keenly-contested local government elections.

According to Professor Mike Ajogu SAN, Chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), who declared the results on Sunday evening, the PDP won all the 17 Chairmanship seats and 258 Councillorship positions in the state.

Only two councillorship seats were declared inconclusive.

The electoral body declared councillorship elections in Eke and Obioma wards in Udi Local Government Area inconclusive and added that the declared results were the ones that fulfilled the requirements according to the electoral law in the state.

Speaking to journalists at his country home in Ohodo after the results were declared, the chairman-elect of Igbo Etiti LGA, Hon. Agbo, thanked God and his people for the confidence reposed in him by voting en mass during the November 4th local government election.

According to Agbo, the election was free and fair in his local government and thanked the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for providing the level playing ground for all the contestants from the various political parties that participated in the election to legitimately seek the votes of their people.

“I thank God for this endorsement by the good people of Igbo Etiti who came out enmass to vote for their choice candidate during the yesterday’s election. My people have spoken through the ballot box and I deeply appreciate the level of confidence they have reposed in me,” he said.

Agbo, popularly called “tested and trusted” during the campaign tour of 20 electoral wards in the local government area of the state polled 52, 239 votes to defeat his closest rival Barr. Matthew Asogwa from the All Progressive Congress (APC) who came a distant second by scoring 1, 410 votes and Mr. Ezugwu Samuel of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 1, 264 votes to come third.

The chairman-elect was adjudged as one of the best Transition Committee Chairmen, in which only 9 of the 17 were endorsed by the party to contest in the elections.

Agbo said that the success of the PDP candidates at th smooth and rancour-free election was a clear testimony of the level of acceptability of the leadership style of Ugwuanyi’s administration in the state, and a clear statement by the people of the state that they were clearly and unequivocally behind the government of the state.

He declared that the good people of Igbo Etiti would reap the good dividends of democracy, transparent and purposeful leadership as exemplified during his reign as the Transition Committee Chairman.