Access Bank wins Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Award

Africa’s leading financial institution, Access Bank, has emerged winner of the 2019 Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards for “Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement” for the 4th consecutive time.

The award was received in recognition of the Bank’s unwavering commitment towards embedding social, environmental and economic sustainability into its core business strategy that helps address issues across its business operations and value chain.

The prestigious award was presented to the Bank’s GMD/CEO, Herbert Wigwe at the award ceremony which took place on July 11th, 2019 at the City Hall of Karlsruhe, Germany and was attended by C-level executives, CEOs of leading global financial institutions, top German government officials, policy makers, regulators and key sustainability stakeholders.

The Global Sustainable Finance Awards in Karlsruhe honour financial institutions and related organizations and Presidents/ CEOs with significant contributions to the field of sustainable banking and finance.

The awards also aim to promote the growth of sustainable financial instruments and markets worldwide, particularly in the fields of green finance and investments, financial inclusion and social finance, green equity and venture capital as well as the holistic integration of sustainability in financial institutions.

Wigwe stated that “the global finance sector plays a major role in the economy, as they provide huge amounts of capital and have the ability to influence other companies and customers across sectors through their products and services. Many banks are now placing a great deal of emphasis on driving sustainability as well as digitizing core business processes and reassessing organizational structures to be better prepared for the future of banking. This transformation illustrates the increasing desire to become a sustainable and digital bank.”

“Access Bank has a corporate strategy and philosophy which places sustainability at its core. Together with our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Access Bank recently launched a five-year tenured, fixed rate green bond worth N15 Billion which is the 1st Climate Bonds Initiative Certified corporate green bond in Africa”, he said.

Access Bank remains committed to setting standards for sustainable business practices, adopting innovative solutions to build a future that is desirable, as it becomes the World’s most respected African bank.

The Bank continues to make positive contributions to people and planet, in effect paving the way for its own longevity and continued profitability, making the case for sustainability to businesses everywhere.