AMCON MD prays for Super Eagles to win AFCON

Following the impressive performance of Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru, has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for qualifying for the Semi-finals.

The Super Eagles who beat arch rivals, South Africa with 2-1 victory in Egypt, qualified for the Semi-finals of the 32nd edition of the tournament where they will now face Algeria in a titanic battle. Algeria beat Ivory Coast on Thursday to set up the epic Semi-finals.

Kuru in a statement signed by Jude Nwauzor, Head, Corporate Communications, AMCON commended the tactic, patience and resilience of the Nigeria National side, adding that he has joined the rest of Nigeria and lovers of good football in prayers to see that the Super Eagle did Nigeria proud by lifting the trophy at the end of the tournament.

The AMCON boss who is chasing the recovery of over N5trillion debt also commended the coaching crew led by Gernot Rohr, a German manager and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for making sure that the Super Eagles were not distracted so far. Kuru added that he has no fears that the Super Eagles would overcome the Algerians to pick the ticket to the finals.

The AMCON MD, who is a strong supporter of the Nigerian team and a deft fan of Arsenal FC of England, further charged the Super Eagles to bear in mind that the entire nation is behind them meaning that they must jettison all forms of distractions to deliver on the mandate, which is bringing the AFCON trophy home.

Again he said, “I congratulate the Super Eagles for working very hard to reach the Semi-finals. The determination with which they defeated South Africa at the Quarter-finals was impressive.

“I have no doubt in mind that you will all remain committed as you prosecute the next match, which I expect to be even more challenging with same zeal and vigour because Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora are hopeful to see you return home with the most coveted trophy in African football,” Kuru concluded.