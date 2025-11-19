The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N2.094 trillion to the Federal Government, States and the Local Government Councils as the October 2025 Federation Account Revenue.

A statement by the Director (Press and Public Relations), Bawa Mokwa, on Wednesday said the revenue was shared at the November 2025 meeting held in Abuja.

According to him, the N2.094 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.376 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N670.303 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N47.870 billion.

A communiqué issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) indicated that the total gross revenue of N2.934 trillion was available in the month of October 2025. Total deduction for cost of collection was N115.278 billion, while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings were N724.603 billion.

The communiqué disclosed that gross statutory revenue of N2.164 trillion was collected in October 2025. This was higher than the N2.128 trillion received in September 2025 by N36.832 billion.

Gross revenue of N719.827 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in October 2025. This was lower than the N872.630 billion available in September 2025 by N152.803 billion.

The communiqué stated that, out of the N2.094 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received N758.405 billion, and the State Governments received N689.120 billion.

The Local Government Council received N505.803 billion, while the sum of N141.359 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting State as derivation revenue.

On the N1.376 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N650.680 billion and the State Governments received N330.033 billion.