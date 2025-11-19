Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has won the CAF 2025 African Footballer of the Year award, following an outstanding season with both club and country.

The 27-year-old beat Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to the prestigious honour, cementing his status as one of Africa’s top football talents.

In other award categories, Nigeria and Brighton goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie won the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the third consecutive time while Ghizlaine Chebbak of Morocco clinched the CAF Women’s Player of the Year.

Full List of CAF Award Winners

Men’s Categories

African Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain) – Winner

2nd: Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

3rd: Victor Osimhen (Nigeria / Galatasaray)

Munir Mohamedi (Morocco / RS Berkane), Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year: Fiston Mayele (DR Congo / Pyramids) – Winner

Nominees: Mohamed Chibi (Morocco / Pyramids), Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco / RS Berkane)

Nominees: Mohamed Chibi (Morocco / Pyramids), Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco / RS Berkane)

Men's Coach of the Year: Bubista (Cape Verde) – Winner

Young African Player of the Year: Othmane Maamma (Morocco / Watford) – Winner

Men's National Team of the Year: Morocco U-20 – Winner

Men's Club of the Year: Pyramids FC – Winner

Women’s Categories