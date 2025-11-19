Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has won the CAF 2025 African Footballer of the Year award, following an outstanding season with both club and country.
The 27-year-old beat Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to the prestigious honour, cementing his status as one of Africa’s top football talents.
In other award categories, Nigeria and Brighton goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie won the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the third consecutive time while Ghizlaine Chebbak of Morocco clinched the CAF Women’s Player of the Year.
Full List of CAF Award Winners
Men’s Categories
- African Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain) – Winner
2nd: Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)
3rd: Victor Osimhen (Nigeria / Galatasaray)
- Goalkeeper of the Year: Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Al Hilal) – Winner
Munir Mohamedi (Morocco / RS Berkane), Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Interclub Player of the Year: Fiston Mayele (DR Congo / Pyramids) – Winner
Nominees: Mohamed Chibi (Morocco / Pyramids), Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco / RS Berkane)
- Men’s Coach of the Year: Bubista (Cape Verde) – Winner
- Young African Player of the Year: Othmane Maamma (Morocco / Watford) – Winner
- Men’s National Team of the Year: Morocco U-20 – Winner
- Men’s Club of the Year: Pyramids FC – Winner
Women’s Categories
- African Women’s Player of the Year: Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria / Paris Saint-Germain)
Nominees: Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco / Al Hilal) – Winner, Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)
- African Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Brighton & Hove Albion) – Winner
- Young African Women’s Player of the Year: Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR) – Winner
- Women’s National Team of the Year: Nigeria – Winner
