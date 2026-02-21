The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is in an early lead in the chairmanship votes so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electoral officers in the four polling units in the LEA Primary School, Kubwa II, Bwari Area Council.

Although the votes for the Council Chairmanship position indicated a close race between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ADC, the outcome indicated a strong showing by the ADC.

Results show that the ADC had a total of 67 votes in the four polling units within the school while the APC came second with 40 votes, ZLP came a distant third with 21 votes, and APGA garnered 20 votes.

The elections were marred by voter apathy and incidents of vote buying. The polling centre has a total number of 4,063 registered voters out of which only 181 turned out to cast their ballot.

This is how the parties performed in each of the units: Unit 044: Chairmanship: Accord =1, APC=7 votes, ADC=20, APGA=3, PDP=1, APGA=3

Total registered voters =755, Accredited voters =32, total votes cast =32

Counselorship: Accord =1, ADC=14, APC =4, APGA=3, PDP=4, SDP=1, YPP=2, ZLP=3

Total registered voters =755, Accredited voters/ Total votes cast=32

Unit 045: Chairmanship: APC=11 votes, ZLP=3, ADC=13, APGA=3, PDP=2, Accord =1, Action Alliance=1.

Councillorship:

APC =10, ADC=10, ZLP=5, PDP=4, APGA=2, YPP=2, Accord =1

Total registered voters =747, Accredited voters/ Total votes cast=34.

Unit 047: Chairmanship: ADC =15, ZLP=5, APC=2, PDP=2, APGA=4, SDP=2, Invalid=2

Counsellorship : ADC=12, ZLP=10, PDP=3, APGA=4, YPP=1, APC =0, Invalid=2

Unit 006 with a total registered voters of 1,805 registered voters with only 83 accredited voters showing up and casting their ballots. They voted as follows: Chairmanship: Accord=5, ADC=19, ADP=1, APC=20, APGA=10, PDP=8, SDP=2, ZLP=13.

Councillorship: Accord=6, ADC=8, ADP=1, APC=20, APGA=9, SDP=1, YPP=12, ZLP=16, Invalid vote=1.

Despite the alleged mobilisation of voters by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the turnout of voters is arguably the worst in recent memory.

One of the voters informed Vanguard that the FCT Minister adequately mobilised traders through their various unions to vote for the ruling APC.

The voter who pleaded anonymity for fear of retribution said, “I’ve come to vote for the APC because our performing minister has mobilised us and has promised to build additional markets for us. For now, we have to make do with what we have. We cannot deny his performance as minister.”

There were isolated cases of vote-buying especially at polling unit 024 located at Water Board junction along Byazhin, also in Kubwa.

Female conversers were sighted inviting voters, especially women, to enclosures and offering N2,000 per vote.

At a point, the battery of the BVAS machine ran down and voters surrendered their power banks to power the device.