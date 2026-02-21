The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (IVPC) has tracked 35 Federal Government projects worth N4.61 billion in Zamfara State.

The Team Leader of the tracking exercise, Dr Murtala Bankano, said this in a news briefing in Gusau on Saturday.

He said the aim was to ensure value for money.

Bankano said that the Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Initiative was designed by the commission in collaboration with the Budget Office.

Other collaborators, he said, are the National Institute for Quantity Surveyors, the Media and other stakeholders, for the effective implementation of FG projects across the country.

He said that the projects in the phase eight tracking exercise in the state covered six sectors, including Education, Health, Water Resources, Power, Empowerment and Agriculture.

He said that some of the projects were at various degrees of completion, and therefore urged the contractors to go back and do the needful for the projects they are handling.

“Although the exercise is waiting for the NIQS report to determine the specific gauge of those projects in question, we are directing all contractors with any issue to return to sight immediately, ” he said.

Bankano said that the target of ICPC under this Initiative was to ensure effective implementation of Constituency and Executive Projects in accordance with the standard. – NAN.