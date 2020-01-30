Aero Contractors expands routes to Kano, Asaba, PH, Warri

Aero Contractors has expanded its routes to Abuja-Kano, Lagos-Asaba, Abuja-Asaba and Warri-Port Harcourt. The services began on January 20, 2020.

According to the Head of Commercial of the airline, Rogers Cookey, the routes will be operated as follows: Abuja-Kano, 11:10 am; Kano-Abuja, 12:20 pm; Lagos-Asaba, 8:30 am; Asaba-Lagos, 15:10 pm.

Others include Asaba-Abuja, 9:50 am; Abuja-Asaba, 13:50 pm; Warri-Port Harcourt (NAF Base) and Port Harcourt-Warri, 12:45 pm. Aero Contractors has been expanding its operations since last year and has recaptured significant segment of the domestic market.

Cookey remarked that with the new routes expansion, the airline continues to play a dominant role in scheduled flight operations. The airline, which has fixed wing, rotary wing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, has been recording success in all the divisions of its operations. Cookey said that the airline effectively maintains all its aircraft, conducting C and D-checks on its Boeing Classics and also engages in third-party maintenance.

It also conducts maintenance on its Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft and the same with its helicopters, which in addition to maintenance, assembles the equipment.