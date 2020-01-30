Super Eagles keeper, Akpeyi secures new two-year deal at Kaizer Chief

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has sealed a new two-year contract with South Africa’s ABSA Premiership club, Kaizer Chiefs.

The Nigerian international who switched from Chippa United to Chiefs January last year is supposed to end his current deal on June 30 but the Amakhosi have now moved to ensure he remain at the club by offering him a new two-year contract to run until June 2022.

The 33-year-old has been a pivotal part of Amakhosi’s run that has them topping the ABSA Premiership table with a 10-point lead after 19 games.

“We are pleased to announce that goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who joined Chiefs in January 2019 has earned himself a two-year contract extension to June 2022. #Amakhosi4Life,”reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Akpeyi had a shaky start to his career at Naturena, and his first six months at the club were met with huge criticism as some fans wanted the club to release him.

However, he proved his doubters wrong this term and helped Chiefs top the standings with his fantastic displays in between the sticks.

The lanky shot-stopper has featured 18 times across all competitions for the Glamour Boys thus far, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding 15 goals in the process.