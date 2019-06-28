AFCON: Kenya win knocks out Amuneke, Tanzania

…Algeria shock Senegal with lone strike

Kenya boosted their chances of progressing through to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages as Michael Olunga scored a double in a 3-2 comeback win over Tanzania managed by ex-Nigerian international, Emmanuel Amuneke.

The loss technically ended Tanzania’s African Cup of Nation’s dream.

With both sides having lost their openers in Group C, a win was realistically needed in the hope of making the last 16 – and Tanzania hit the front through Saimon Msuva in the sixth minute.

Olunga displayed his quality with an acrobatic equaliser, though Mbwana Samatta swiftly restored Tanzania’s lead five minutes before the interval.

But with Johanna Omolo having levelled for Kenya – who face Senegal in their last group game – just after the hour, Olunga struck again with 10 minutes remaining to claim all three points.

Tanzania showed no lack of confidence in the early stages and were rewarded when Msuva tucked in the rebound following Samatta’s strike.

Samatta and Msuva both went close to doubling Tanzania’s tally, but it was Kenya who struck next when Olunga finished in style following Aishi Manula’s error in dealing with a free-kick.

Tanzania were back in front inside a minute, though, when poor goalkeeping from Patrick Matasi at the other end enabled Samatta to drill home.

Manula did make a superb save to deny Victor Wanyama, but Tanzania’s goalkeeper was beaten again when Omolo headed in unmarked at the near post.

And the turnaround was complete when Olunga unleashed a strike from the edge of the box. While he failed to make clean contact, Manula was unable to prevent the attempt going in off the upright.

Also, he Desert Warrior of Algeria beat one of African Cup of Nation, AFCON, favourites, Senegal 1-0 to move into the Round of 16 in Egypt.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 49th minute of the game through Youcef Belaili.

It was a superb work from Sofiane Feghouli, who played a vital role in the build-up. He squared it to Belaili, who beat Edouard Osoque Mendy with a brilliant shot into the left side of the net to make it 1-0 for the Algerians.

On 60th minute, Baghdad Bounedjah was furious with himself as he missed a clear opportunity from the six-yard box. He sent a rebound a few inches wide of the left post.

On 71st minute, the opposition backed off Riyad Mahrez and he lashed in a shot from the edge of the box that just flied a whisker wide of the left post. He was very unlucky not to have doubled Algeria’s advantage.

Senegal’s Mbaye Diagne wasted a golden opportunity from inside the 6-yard box on 80th minute. He pounced on a rebound but headed the ball just wide off the right post.

On added time, Senegal got a corner kick. The corner was swung into the box by Henri Saivet. Sadio Mane climbed highest but could not keep his close-range header down and sent it way over the bar into the crowd.

Senegal, with 54 percent ball possession to Algeria’s 46 percent could not dent the the Desert Warrior’s disciplined defence line.

With 11 goal attempts, Senegal could only garner two shots on target, while Algeria, with eight goal attempt had two shots on target.