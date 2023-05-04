Afia TV, the first television station on DSTV and GoTv in the South Eastern Region, is pleased to announce its partnership with arguably the most innovative online television platform from Nnewi: Anaedo TV; an online television channel, informing, enlightening and educating viewers on the news, personalities, and events from Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria.

The partnership between Afia TV and Anaedo TV is a significant development that will benefit our viewers in Anambra State and beyond, as it will expand coverage and provide more in-depth, comprehensive, and timely news and event coverage in the state.

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director, Afiatv, Emeka Mba says Afiatv partnership with Anaedo tv is a great example of how to win in rapidly changing media markets, combining the powers of traditional tv and online digital channels; we are confident our joint efforts will strengthen our position in the southeast and Anambra state specifically, providing our viewers with timely and relevant news and entertainment content from Nnewi and other parts of Anambra.

It is the embodiment of media convergence, bringing together content and viewers from different platforms, across different demographics, exposing them to a myriad of views, programmes and information sources.

As part of the partnership, Afia TV will feature exclusive content from Anaedo TV on its satellite channel, while Anaedo TV will have access to Afia TV’s resources and expertise in regional news coverage. This collaboration will allow both media organizations to produce high-quality programming that informs and entertains their viewers.

This partnership is a significant milestone for both companies and represents a shared commitment to delivering quality programming that resonates with viewers in southeast Nigeria.

Afia TV remains committed to telling the southeastern stories, building meaningful partnerships and exporting local content.