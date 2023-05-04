Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate and leading contributor to the Nigerian economy, has been ranked among the 25 Best Workplaces where people can grow their careers in the 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies list.

The LinkedIn Top Companies list ranks the top 25 companies investing in their employees and helping them build careers that will set them up for long-term success.

TGI Group has an impressive track record in fast-moving consumer goods, agriculture, and energy and was recognized for performing excellently on the eight assessment pillars used for the second annual ranking.

These pillars include the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.

The insights for the ranking were sourced from LinkedIn Talent Insights, including the parent company and majority-owned subsidiaries.

Among TGI’s most prominent skills, LinkedIn listed Payroll Services, Enterprise Software, and Product Testing. Its most common job titles were Sales Manager and Sales Executive. The most common job titles were Sales Manager and Sales Executive, and the most prominent job functions were Sales, Operations, and Quality Assurance.

Rafiat Gawat, Group Head of Corporate Communication, expressed her enthusiasm for the recent achievement of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, stating that the recognition by LinkedIn marks a significant milestone in the organization’s growth trajectory.

“We are very excited about this. It’s a huge achievement for Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group. Those who have been with the Group long enough can attest to how much we have grown as an organization. We have come such a long way especially in recent years, and the future is bright. And it is indeed satisfying that our efforts are being recognized and validated by organizations such as LinkedIn. As they say, the reward for hard work is more work, so this is another reason for us to do even more to improve employee experience for TGI Associates”, she concluded.

In explaining the assessment pillars, LinkedIn stated that the ability to advance tracks employee promotions within a company and when they move to a new company based on standardized job titles. Skills growth looks at how employees across the company gain skills while employed at the company, using standardized LinkedIn skills.

“Company stability tracks attrition over the past year and the percentage of employees that stay at the company for at least three years. External opportunity looks at recruiter outreach across employees at the company, signalling demand for workers from these companies. Company affinity measures how supportive a company’s culture is and looks at connection volume on LinkedIn among employees, controlled for company size.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is a global conglomerate with majority of its investments in emerging markets. TGI’s investments focus on driving inclusivity and value addition using locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled workforce to produce world-class products consumed locally and exported to global markets. TGI Group is the parent company of WACOT Rice, CORMART, CHI Farms among others.