For the second time in less than 48 hours supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday morning staged a peaceful protest around the Polio club in Government Reserved Area (GRA) of Port Harcourt against the ongoing local government election in the state.

The protesters, mainly youths said, they gathered to tell the world there was no council election in the state.

The protesters said they were compelled to obey the Abuja Federal High Court judgment which ordered the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to steer clear from the polls.

One of the protesters, Henry Bobmanuel, said, “We are law abiding citizens, that’s why we are not participating in the elections, we gathered here to tell the world that there’s is no local council election in Rivers State.”

While the protest continued, the election had started in all the 23 local government areas of the state, as election materials were distributed across wards and units in all the local governments areas.

Meanwhile suspected arsonists in the early hours of Saturday attacked the Port Harcourt Aba road Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress APC.

The explosion brought down the gate of the secretariat, while doors, windows and other property were destroyed.

The APC Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, who visited the scene, described the incident as “A reign of terror, horror and impunity.”

When contacted, spokesperson of the state Police command, Grace Iringe-Koko said she had yet to get a report about the incident.