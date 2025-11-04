President Bola Tinubu has charged the new Service Chiefs to intensify efforts to defeat terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities across the country. Tinubu, who gave the directive at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja during the decoration of military officers with their new ranks, emphasised that Nigerians expect results, not excuses from them.

The President had earlier stated that their appointment was part of efforts to strengthen the national security architecture. The new Service Chiefs are Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; Lt-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence; Lt-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, Chief of Air Staff.

“We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer. I charge you, as the heads of our nation’s armed forces, to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal. Nigerians expect results, not excuses. I also urge you to be innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous. Let’s stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace. Let us deploy technology where necessary,” President Tinubu stated. He also tasked the new military chiefs to dismantle the activities of emerging armed groups that have regrouped in some parts of the country.

According to him, “security threats are constantly evolving and mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South. We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right at the head.” He assured the armed forces of the Federal Government’s readiness to support their efforts, stressing that the safety and security of Nigerians remain paramount for national development.

Tinubu’s directive to the new Service Chiefs is timely and in order. Coming at a time Nigeria is challenged by insecurity in many parts of the country, the appointment of the military chiefs cannot be seen as routine bureaucratic changes but symbolizing a critical test of the administration’s resolve to restore peace, order, and stability in the country. By the last count, banditry continues to ravage the North-West; Boko Haram insurgents still pose threats in the North-East, while insurgency kidnapping and communal violence persist in the North-Central and the Southern regions.

There have been terror attacks in the North-East and North-West, which the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) attributed to the influx of foreign fighters and local collaborators. The disclosure by the DHQ came on the heels of attacks on Borno and Katsina states, earlier in the year, in which many people were killed. In Borno, at least 40 farmers were killed by the invading terrorists. The State governor, Babagana Zulum, and State Information Commissioner, Usman Tar, accused fighters from the Boko Haram group and ISIL affiliate in West Africa Province (ISWAP) of carrying out the attack. Within the same period, 21 persons were killed and several others declared missing after suspected bandits invaded Baure village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Elsewhere, the emergence of Lakurawa, a new terror group, has compounded the state of insecurity in Sokoto, the North-West and other parts of the country. The DHQ stated that it infiltrated from the Republic of Niger after the coup in the country. In the South-East, lawless non-state actors and criminal elements hiding under the banner of agitation for the independence of the region had been on the loose, attacking unarmed civilians and destroying properties. The imposition of Monday sit-at-home by the groups since August 2021 has ruined the South-East economy.

Since his inauguration, the President has repeatedly emphasized that security remains his top priority, though the reality across many parts of the country indicates that much remains to be done. For the new Service Chiefs, there is no luxury of time. Their coming at a time Nigeria is buffeted with security challenges at all fronts means that they should hit the ground running. There should be synergy among the security agencies. The nation’s security challenge is enormous. It is also surmountable. All that is needed to contain the monster is unity of purpose. There is need for new tactics and strategies in the war against the terrorists and other criminals attacking Nigerians.

Beyond tasking the Service Chiefs to battle the terrorists, there is need to adequately equip the military. The troops need to be trained and retrained in line with global standards. The welfare of the troops should be of paramount consideration. The other ranks need to be carried along. The morale of the soldiers is presently low and needs to be rekindled. Government should address the triggers of insecurity. Let the government create more jobs for the youths. It must address social inequality and marginalization of some Nigerians. The government must intentionally lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.