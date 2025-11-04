Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen believes the club wants to make a statement in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Yellow and Reds have returned to the tournament after a season away.

On matchday one, Okan Buruk’s team was defeated 4-1 by Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, a game the striker missed due to injury.

The Yellow and Reds, however, have bounced back in spectacular fashion, winning their last two games against Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt.

Osimhen scored three goals in the two

“I spoke with the president when I arrived here and we want to really make a statement in the Champions League.

“We want to show that, in Turkey, we are the team that the whole world will know this year because we actually did something amazing in Europe,” the Nigeria international told UEFA.com.