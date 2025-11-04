The Oguta Traditional Council, in Oguta council area of Imo State, has abolished the age-long Ohu outcaste system from the ancient kingdom.

The council has equally declared equality for all sons and daughters of the ancient town following the proclamation at the weekend.

Eze Nnani Nzeribe (Eze Eyiche, Eze Igwe) and Paramount Ruler, Oguta ancient town, who was represented by his Ogana Ogbuagu Oduenyi Nduka, along with traditional title holders, Ndi Ichie and council like Ogbuagu Philip Okwosha Okwosha, have made a proclamation, abolishing an age-long outcaste (Ohu) practice in their communities.

Equally, the Metropolitan and Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, His Grace, Lucius Ugorji, was represented by Fr Basil Nze, while the Anglican Bishop of Oguta diocese, Bishop Chijoke Otti, PhD, was represented by Pastor Okwaraeze.

The abolition was achieved through concerted and courageous efforts of the Oguta Ohu Eradication Dialogue Group (OOEDG) — a coalition of distinguished sons and daughters of the ancient town.

Speaking shortly after the proclamation, the Ogana said: “The long-standing Ohu caste system — a practice widely regarded as discriminatory and inconsistent with human dignity no longer exists in Oguta going forward.

“Today marks a historic moment of renewal and unity for the Oguta community. For generations, the Ohu caste system perpetuated social division, stigma, and injustice.

“It marginalized individuals and families, restricting social interaction, marriage, and participation in community affairs.

“Many have long viewed its continuation as a stain on Oguta’s collective conscience — one that contradicts both modern values and the core principles of human equality,” he said.

According to him, sons and daughters of Oguta can now freely inter-marry with no one ever referring to anyone again as outcastes.

The Ogana further thanked members of the OOEDG for their efforts and patience in ensuring that the backwards practice was brought to an end in the community.

Similarly, the Chairman of OOEDG, Ogbuagu Mike Emeka Ogbonna KSM, expressed so much joy that in spite of the controversies and issues that arose, their dream of abolishing the system that brought so much discrimination and pain was achieved.

“It took efforts of so many of us both in the diaspora and people in Nigeria and also in Oguta to achieve this.

“This issue has transcended generations and it is not a small feat to see it happen.

“The outcaste system have seen hearts broken, people commit suicide, denied some rights like taking traditional titles, all because some people in the olden days tagged them outcastes.

“It is act that as educated persons, we consider abominable and therefore, came together to insist that it should not go on in this 21st century. I say a huge thank you to all Oguta sons and daughters. If this is all we achieve for our town in this generation, then we are fulfilled,” he said.

Also speaking, another member of the group, Prof Lawrence Okwuosa, a Catholic Priest, said that with the public proclamation by the Eze Igwe and the people of Oguta, all forms of caste distinction have been abolished.

“Every Oguta indigene is equal before God and are now equal before man. Today they are officially recognized as free, equal, and fully integrated into the life of the community.

“This bold step is expected to foster unity, restore human dignity, and create the social harmony necessary for greater Oguta progress and development.

“The discrimination is sad. The caste system and other forms of marginalisation in Igbo land, call for concern,” the priest said.

According to him, people travel to other climes and marry. So many of our people married African Americans but come home to discriminate against their people.

Giving a brief insight into the outcaste system, he explained that they were merely offsprings of those that their parents either for money or other reasons, gave them out to families in exchange for money.

“When these people can no longer repay the loans, that child is now seen as sold and automatically becomes the owners slave including their generations.”

The Catholic priest urged other Traditional Rulers in Igboland to take the bold step and join in eradicating all forms of caste systems that have held their people bondage for decades.

In attendance at the proclamation ceremony were traditional title holders and representatives of various kindreds in Oguta, representatives of various churches, and prominent daughters and sons of the ancient town from across the globe among others.