Al Ahly beat Esperance in first leg CAF Champions League final

Al Ahly have won the first leg of the lucrative CAF Champions League final, beating Esperance of Tunisia 3-1 at the Borg El Arab Army stadium in Alexandria, Egypt.

Dangerous Winger Walid Soliman scored a brace for the hosts, via penalties in the 34th and 78th minute, while Amr Al Sulaya scored Al Ahly’s third goal.

Mohammed Youcef Belaili scored the visitors consolation goal in the 65th also via penalty.

As predicted, it was veteran winger Walid Soliman that did the damage to Esperance, banging in two penalties.

Since joining Al Ahly from domestic side ENPPI in 2011, Soliman enjoyed Champions League glory with the club in 2012 and 2013.

He scored the decisive goal in the aggregate 3-2 victory over Esperance when both sides clashed in the 2012 final. Soliman also won three more CAF titles with the club, namely 2 CAF Super Cups (2013 and 2014) and the 2014 CAF Confederation Cup.

The return match between the two teams will take place on November 9 at the Radès Stadium in Tunis.